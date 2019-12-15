COLUMBUS, Ohio — Athens native and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the 2019 recipient of the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State before the 2018 season,

In 2019, Burrow has thrown 4,715 yards and an SEC-record 48 touchdowns for the No. 1 Tigers.

Burrow has also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award and Maxwell Award.

