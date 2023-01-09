8 Buckeyes out for season opener against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight Buckeyes for the season opener against Indiana Saturday afternoon.
Among those out include tight end Zak Herbstreit, who was hospitalized in June with a heart issue. It's unclear how long he will be unavailable to play with the team, but he was expected to recover within three to four months.
No players are questionable heading into today's Big Ten matchup.
Unavailable
- SAF Jayden Bonsu
- RB T.C. Caffey Jr.
- WR Kyion Grayes
- TE Zak Herbstreit
- WR Joop Mitchell
- DL Will Smith Jr.
- WR Reis Stocksdale
- LB Kourt Williams II