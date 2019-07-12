TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you love some pregame action and are looking forward to seeing the Buckeyes fight against the Badgers for a Big Ten Football Championship title? Well, you can catch it right here on FOX 36.

If you missed our special, don't worry. We've got you covered.

WTOL's Tyler Paley hosted 30 minutes of coverage touching on various topics ranging from a recap on the OSU-Michigan game, an interview with coach Ryan Day and talks with quarterback Justin Fields and defensive back Chase Young.

Paley reviewed OSU's performance this football season and tell you what to expect from the Wisconsin Badgers.

Meanwhile, reporter Jon Monk was at Dale's Bar and Grill showing us the atmosphere at one of northwest Ohio's biggest Buckeye bars.

Finally, our sister station WBNS in Columbus will have sports anchor Dave Holmes on the ground in Indy as we catch up with him.

You can catch the entire show down below:

