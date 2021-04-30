10 Ohio State Buckeyes selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State tied with Alabama with the most draft picks this year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had 10 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, tying them with Alabama for the most picks this year.

This is the eighth time in school history that at least 10 players were selected in the annual draft.

Quarterback Justin Fields was the first off the board Thursday night in round one going to the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick.

A total of five Buckeyes were taken the following day in rounds two and three including linebackers Pete Werner and Baron Browning, offensive lineman Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis and running back Trey Sermon.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the first selected on Saturday going to the Cleveland Browns.

He was joined by tight end Luke Farrell and cornerback Shaun Wade in the fifth round.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper was the 10th Buckeye drafted joining Browning with the Denver Broncos.

2021 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Class

Justin Fields | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 11 | Chicago Bears

20-2 as an Ohio State starting quarterback

Threw for 5,373 yards – 10th at Ohio State – just two years

Also threw for 63 touchdowns – second at Ohio State – and completed 68.4 pct. of his passes (second at Ohio State) with just nine interceptions

Rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns

Two-time (2019 and 2020) Big Ten Conference Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner (2020)

Had an Ohio State school record 179.14 career passer efficiency rating, including a single season record rating of 181.43 in 2019 (third-best nationally)

Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 after completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while accounting for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing)

Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season in 2019

His 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2019 was the best in the country

Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game after throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Wisconsin

---

Pete Werner | Linebacker | Round 2 | Pick 60 | New Orleans Saints

A three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree and a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete

First-team All-Big Ten Conference (Coaches) and Butkus Award semifinalist as a senior in 2019

Among the team leaders in tackles in each of his final three seasons

Played in 47 games as a Buckeye and started 35 times at linebacker

Led the Buckeyes with 54 tackles in 2020

Second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 64

Earned a starting assignment at linebacker as a sophomore in 2018 and started 13 games for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Buckeyes while playing in all 14 games

Was fourth on the team with 58 total tackles in 2018 and added 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups

Totaled 185 career tackles with 16.0 TFLs and 4.0 quarterback sacks

Also recorded 11 PBUs, forced four fumbles and had two fumble recoveries

---

Josh Myers | Center | Round 2 | Pick 62 | Green Bay Packers

Second-team All-American in 2020 by the Sporting News

Rimington Trophy finalist as the nation’s best center

First-team all-Big Ten Conference as chosen by the coaches in 2020

Started 21 of his final 22 games as a Buckeye

Ohio State ranked eighth nationally in rushing in 2020 with 256.9 yards per game and ranked fifth in 2019 with 266.8 yards per game

Had a breakout season in his first year as a starter in 2019, playing over 900 offensive snaps

Helped lead the way for Ohio State’s first-ever 2,000-yard running back, J.K. Dobbins, and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields (51 total touchdowns)

The Buckeyes finished in the top 10 nationally in total offense (529.9 yards/game), rushing offense (266.8 yards/game) and scoring offense (46.9 points/game) in 2019

---

Wyatt Davis | Guard | Round 3 | Pick 86 | Minnesota Vikings

Two-time first-team All-American

Unanimous first-team All-American in 2020

Two-time all-Big Ten Conference

2020 Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year

The first guard in Ohio State history to win the Rimington-Pace award

Played in 50 games over his career and started 24 times

Ohio State ranked eighth nationally in rushing in 2020 with 256.9 yards per game and ranked fifth in 2019 with 266.8 yards per game

Blossomed as a third-year sophomore in 2019, starting all 14 games and was recognized as one of the best interior linemen in the country

With Davis and the rest of the offensive line leading the way, Ohio State finished No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game)

Ascended into a starting role over the final two games of the 2018 season and then started all 14 games in 2019

---

Trey Sermon | Running back | Round 3 | Pick 88 | San Francisco 49ers

Rushed for 2,956 yards and scored 22 touchdowns combined at Ohio State and Oklahoma

Rushed for 870 yards and four touchdowns and also caught 12 passes in his one, abbreviated (eight games) season with the Buckeyes

Exploded in final two games as a Buckeye – he was injured on first play vs. Alabama – with a school single game record 331 rushing yards (Eddie George, 313) vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game and then 193 yards vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoffs, both Ohio State wins

524 yards in consecutive games broke Ezekiel Elliott’s two-game record (476)

48 career receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns

Averaged 7.5 yards per carry for the season

Big Ten championship game MVP in the Northwestern win

---

Baron Browning | Linebacker | Round 3 | Pick 105 | Denver Broncos

Versatile and willing to play inside and outside linebacker as well as lining up at defensive end

Third-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2020

Played in 43 games with seven starts and did not red-shirt

Totaled 110 career tackles

Also had 18.0 TFLs and 7.0 quarterback sacks

Three PBUs along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

---

Tommy Togiai | Defensive Tackle | Round 4 | Pick 132 | Cleveland Browns

Played in 33 games and started seven times for the Buckeyes

Second-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2020 by both the coaches and the media

Recorded 49 career tackles from his defensive tackle position

Also had 8.5 TFLs, including 3.0 sacks for minus-13 yards in the 2020 win over Penn State

Played in seven of team’s eight games in 2020 and recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3.0 sacks

Played in all 14 games in 2019 at defensive tackle and finished with 16 tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss for minus four yards

Was one of 18 true freshmen who saw playing time in 2018 for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Buckeyes

Enrolled at Ohio State in January of 2018 and took part in spring drills

---

Luke Farrell | Tight End | Round 5 | Pick 145 | Jacksonville Jaguars

Four-time academic all-Big Ten Conference honoree

Played in 44 games for the Buckeyes and started 32 times

34 career receptions for 380 yards, four touchdowns and an 11.2 yards per reception average

Member of the 2020 Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Totaled 119 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in 2019 – vs. Michigan State and Rutgers.

Led the team’s tight ends with 20 receptions for 205 yards as a third-year sophomore in 2018.

---

Shaun Wade | Cornerback | Round 5 | Pick 160 | Baltimore Ravens

2020 Ohio State team captain

Consensus All-American in 2020

Ohio State’s first-ever Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award winner

Two-time all-Big Ten honoree including first team in 2020

Played in 35 career games and started 19 times for the Buckeyes

Played all eight games in 2020 and was third on the team in tackles with 35 and led with six passes defended (2 INTs; 4 PBUs)

Started all 14 games as a third-year sophomore in 2019 and totaled 26 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups

92 career tackles including 5.0 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks

Recorded 29 total passes defense with 23 PBUs and six interceptions

In the summer of 2019, Wade was one of five players who had an externship at the WWE Headquarters in Orlando, Fla. to learn about the ins and outs of the professional wrestling business

---

Jonathon Cooper | Defensive End | Round 7 | Pick 239 | Denver Broncos