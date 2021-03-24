Football Friendship: Toledo football player befriends youngster; brings teammates to 16th birthday party

Rockets offensive lineman Lavel Dumont stopped by to talk to Wyntr when he saw him playing football by himself. A chance meeting has turned into a special bond.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lavel Dumont, an offensive lineman for the Toledo Rockets playing catch with a youngster named Wyntr is now a common sight. But how they met is anything but normal and their story is something special.

“I got a phone call from Wyntr and he said 'Mom this guy from the Toledo Rockets stopped and he was talking to me and I gave him my number,” said Wyntr’s mom Jennifer Lowe. “I said 'You did what?'”

“Last summer I happen to be driving by one day and I don’t know what got into me but I saw him playing outside by himself. It was the fourth time I drove by and he was playing by himself outside,” said Lavel. “I thought alright, he must love football so I stopped by, talked to him for a little, and that’s how it all started.”

Wyntr moved here right before the pandemic started and school went virtual, which made it hard for him to form friendships.

Fast forward to Wyntr's 16th birthday and there was one person he wanted to be at the party: Lavel.

But Lavel had other ideas in mind, he brought teammates.

“You could just see his face when he realized what was happening. Then he saw Lavel walk in the door, his face just instantly lit up.”

“I’m just grateful and just humbled by the opportunity,” said Lavel. “I had no idea going into this, I don’t think this is something that’s going to end here. I think this is a lifelong friendship.”

Wyntr was born with a heart defect, had his first of several open-heart surgeries just 14 days after he was born. The two have a special bond. They don't just play catch, they play Madden too and Wyntr doesn't go easy on him.

“He’s pretty good. He even created a player about me. He made me pretty good in the game,” said Lavel.

“I made him a 99 overall,” said Wyntr.

He might be a 99 in Madden but he's hands down a 100 when it comes to friendship.