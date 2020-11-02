FINDLAY, Ohio — Matt Pees was on the sidelines as an assistant coach in the AFC Championship game just a few weeks ago, and now is making his return to Northwest Ohio to become the new head football coach at Findlay High School.

Pees is the son of longtime NFL Defensive Coordinator Dean Peas, but his ties to Northwest Ohio run deep. He was born in Findlay and graduated from Bowling Green High School.

Pees, 38, went on to graduate from Kent State University and he has a master’s degree in education. That drove his decision to return to high school football.

“There’s no place better than Ohio high school football,” says Pees. “We really wanted to be part of a community.”

Pees and his wife just welcomed their second baby two days ago, and they’re hoping to be moved to Findlay sometime in March. Until then, he will be making the trip from Nashville as he begins to get familiar with his new team.

Pees dad, Dean, was an assistant at the University of Findlay from 1979-1982 and was on the staff at the University of Toledo from 1990-1993. He then went on to spend 17 years coaching for the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans where he won 2 Super Bowls.

