NCAA announces Detroit as host for Final Four in 2027

This will be the second time that the Final Four will take place at Ford Field in Detroit.

DETROIT — The Men's Final Four is set to return to Ford Field in Detroit in 2027, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Tuesday.

This will be the second time that Ford Field will play host to the Final Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The first time being in 2009, where 72,922 fans watched the finals.

The last time that the Final Four took place in Detroit, the Michigan State Spartans made a deep run in the tournament and had the chance to play at Ford Field.

The Spartans defeated the University of Connecticut in the Final Four 82-73 before falling to North Carolina in the finals 89-72.

That year, the University of Michigan fell in the second round of the tournament to No. 2 seed Oklahoma 73-63.

The NCAA also announced the host cities for the Final Four through 2030:

Detroit - 2027

Las Vegas - 2028

Indianapolis - 2029

North Texas (Arlington) - 2030

“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee.

“These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four,” Reynolds added.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024 at Little Caesars Arena. This will be the sixth time that the Midwest Regional has been played in Metro Detroit.

The 2023 Final Four will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1 and 3.

