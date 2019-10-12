COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State is only the fifth school to have multiple Heisman Trophy finalists in the same year.

Fields was named the Big Ten's Quarterback of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

He also was named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game.

Young was named the best player in the Big Ten Conference after winning the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award.

He was also named the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week.

Young is just the ninth defensive player – out of 159 total finalists since 1982 – to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The other two finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

