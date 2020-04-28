NORTHWEST, Ohio — We know you’ve all been home getting creative during the last six weeks or so. But how have you and your kids been staying active?

Trust me when I tell you, our sports team would love to be out covering all of our local high school teams getting ready to make state tournament runs. But since we can’t be out at the fields right now, we figured, what’s the next best thing? So, here are some sports from across our area.

We start out in Fremont. 12-year-old Braylon Jordan has the perfect set up for his NBA style 3-point contest. Socks set up at each location. The laundry basket is used as a hoop. Great form. Terrific shooter. He plays for Fremont Ross and also plays for Ohio Buckets AAU. You can see why. I’m sure Little Giants Varsity Basketball coach John Cahill is already thinking about this knockdown shooter coming to play for him in a few years. Great stuff Braylon.

And you have to know I’m missing hockey right now. The Mayo family out in Woodville seems to be missing it too. Dad, Paul, in the vintage Yzerman Red Wings jersey. 9-year-old Keaston in the Ovechkin jersey. An unbelievable diving play by Paul. Just like his old Maumee Hockey days. But oh wait. 7-year-old Beckett in the Penguins Crosby jersey is coming off the bench. We’ve got a full-out brawl! Now these are the family memories I’m talking about during the 2020 quarantine!

I love seeing the home videos. If you’re turning your living room or basement into a hockey rink or a basketball court, send your videos to us. We love to see them. You can text them to us at 419-248-1100.

