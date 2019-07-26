BOWLING GREEN, Ohio —

Former Boston College quarterback Darius Wade has joined his former offensive coordinator and current head coach Scot Loeffler at Bowling Green for the 2019 season as a graduate transfer.

As confirmed to WTOL, one of the Falcons' two current scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Bryce Veasley, entered the transfer portal.

Wade, the former Eagles passer from 2014-17, adds a twist in the Bowling Green quarterback room, which continues to see players come and go and even includes Matt McDonald, another transfer, who also came from Boston College.

“It has certainly has been an uncertain year for me in regards to the quarterback position,” Loeffler told WTOL on Tuesday at MAC Media Day. “It is an uncomfortable feeling but with the guys that we have in that room right now, we know that they are super competitive and do whatever to help the team.”

Wade accompanies Loy as the only two quarterbacks on the currently eligible pool to play on the roster. McDonald, the former three-star recruit, can't play just yet as Bowling Green awaits on a decision from the NCAA.

“We are going to go one-two-three with however it unfolds. The best guy is going to play, the second guy is going to be the backup, and the third is going to be the third,” Loeffler said when asked how he is going to handle the position. “We are going to take those three guys and try to improve them on a daily basis.”

Wade attended Delaware last season but missed the season due to injury. During his time at Boston College, he played in 25 games including a start in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2017.