The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have reportedly come to terms on a six-year, $90 million contract extension. The deal will make Elliott the highest paid running back in the NFL.

It is unclear when the deal will be officially announced as Jerry Jones and team executive vice president Stephen Jones are in New York to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Elliott is expected to be at practice Wednesday, which will end the pro-bowlers holdout just five days before the Cowboys open up the season against the Giants at home.