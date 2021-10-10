Evergreen community rallies together to raise money for student-athlete's cancer treatment with charity softball game

The Vikings' second baseman, senior Zach Laver, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in August.

METAMORA, Ohio — County Road 6 is home to more than just the Evergreen school district. It's the beating heart of a small but mighty Fulton County community.

And when one of their own is in need, that community steps up to the plate to help.

Evergreen baseball's senior second baseman Zach Laver was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in August of this year.

The diagnosis required immediate treatment and prevented Zach from attending school with his classmates, so members of the Evergreen Vikings baseball and softball teams came together Sunday to raise money for Zach and his family with a slow-pitch softball game.

The game was more than just a fundraiser.

It was a way for everyone to show their support for a young man facing a new challenge.

"It's probably tough, you know? But when you have outgoing support from your teammates' families, your teammates and other people in the community, it's nice to see," said Vikings head baseball coach Mark Cymbolin.

"I know everyone is behind me in this and I have everyone to fall back on if I need to," said Zach. "It's just amazing. I mean, this is more than I could ever ask for."