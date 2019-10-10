DALLAS — Updated at 7:45 a.m. with the driver's identity.

Boxer Errol Spence, Jr., is in the intensive care unit after the Ferrari he was driving flipped multiple times, sources tell WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Dallas police say the single vehicle accident involving Spence's car occurred around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of S Riverfront Boulevard.

According to Dallas police, the Ferrari was speeding northbound on Riverfront when it veered left over the median and flipped several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

The driver of a vehicle was ejected in a crash on S Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2019.

Thomas Costley

Spence was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in the ICU, but is expected to live, according to police.

Spence has a 26-0 record and has held the IBF welterweight title since 2017.

He was the only person in the vehicle. The cause of the collision hasn't yet been determined.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

