PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Eastwood girls basketball has a new all-time leading scorer. Senior Jamie Schmeltz now holds the record for most career points.

She came into today’s game needing 18 points to reach it. She was the leading scorer in the Eagles win over Anthony Wayne.

Congrats, Jamie!

RELATED: Findlay's Harry Hall: Athlete of the Week

RELATED: Scoring is a Santoro family tradition at Bellevue