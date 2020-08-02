BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Men's Basketball announced senior Dylan Frye has left the program.

WTOL broke the news Saturday morning. BGSU released a statement regarding the player's exit that reads, “Dylan Frye has decided to leave the BGSU men’s basketball program for personal reasons. We wish him all the best.”

Frye had recently broken the all-time three-point record. Falcons are in the midst of an incredible season, sitting at the top of the MAC.

The news comes just hours before BG plays Toledo in the Battle of I-75.

