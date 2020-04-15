It would certainly take some creativity, but Dr. Fauci’s comments during an interview released on Wednesday are giving sports fans across the country some hope that we might get to see some baseball and other sports this summer after all.

"There's a way of doing that. Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveiled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out," said Dr. Fauci.

Clay High School grad A.J. Achter spent time in the big leagues with the Twins and Angels. His wife is now a nurse at the University of Michigan and is working directly with COVID patients. He clearly understands the seriousness of this pandemic, and he knows that getting sports back will require getting used to some major changes.

“When you talk about guys being quarantined in just hotels, you start talking about guys families and seeing their kids,” said Achter. “It’s obviously a unique situation and something they’d have to work though, but it’s something that I think guys would love to just get out there and play. Get a little sense of normalcy back in life.”

There are obviously some logistical hurdles that would have to be overcome to make all of this happen, but the President is working with some commissioners and owners from around professional sports to find a way to make this happen.

