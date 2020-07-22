Dr. Carnel Smith youth football camp to be held virtually

Those who sign up for the camp can participate using a cell phone, tablet, or computer to learn the techniques and then work on them on their own outside.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the past 17 years, Dr. Carnel Smith has been hosting his free football camp for kids in grades 3-8. Earlier this summer, it looked like that opportunity would be lost, but after some creative people got together, they will still hold the camp virtually.

“Each day it will last probably 35-45 minutes,” said Smith. “They can participate using a cell phone, a tablet, a computer, or a laptop. Afterward, they can go outside and perfect some of the techniques that are being taught.”

With so many questions surrounding our daily lives, this is one thing for kids to look forward to and they can do so safely.

“It’s important that we maintain structure and we maintain some type of routine and activities,” said Smith. “The uncertainties are here. We don’t know exactly when school is going to begin or what’s gonna happen with sports, but this is something we can be certain about. July 27 through Friday, July 31, the Dr. Carnel Smith youth football camp will appear at 11 a.m.”

The thing that is most unique about Dr. Smith’s camp is that it’s not just about football. Every day, campers have homework and get to listen to speakers. Dr. Smith played football in college and professionally. He knows the importance of the sport, but this is about so much more.

“The term is student-athlete,” said Smith. “You can be a tremendous athlete and we talk about this all the time each year in camp, you can be a tremendous athlete, but if you’re not willing to do the homework, if you’re not willing to be a good kid, a good citizen, it’s all for nothing.”