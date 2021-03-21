Difference in COVID testing has Stanford coach, others upset

Add COVID-19 testing to the differences between the women’s and men’s tournaments that has coaches and players unhappy in Texas about what they say is a growing list

SAN ANTONIO — Add COVID-19 testing to the differences between the women’s and men’s tournaments that has coaches and players unhappy in Texas about what they say is a growing list of inequities.

The NCAA has run 6,230 tests with only one confirmed positive at the women’s tournament using daily antigen testing.

The men are using daily PCR tests, considered more accurate.

A few false positives have been quickly retested using the PCR test.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and Setsuko Ishiyama, the Cardinal’s director of women’s basketball, issued a statement Saturday night expressing their displeasure at “evidence of blatant sexism” that is “purposeful and hurtful” leaving them feeling betrayed by the NCAA.

On Friday, the NCAA released a statement on the disparities in testing that said an advisory group "advised that either daily PCR or daily antigen testing were equally effective models for basketball championships, and they recommended adopting the testing approach that worked best with the provider and local health officials."

Apparent inequities between the men’s and women’s games were brought to the forefront after a viral video made by Oregon player Sedona Prince on Thursday.

The video, posted on multiple social media platforms, compared the weight rooms and training facilities at the NCAA Men's and Women's tournaments; a fully outfitted weight room for the men compared to a single rack of free weights for the women.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

The video has since gone viral and spurred the NCAA, and some private businesses, to upgrade the weight room at the women’s tournament.

University of Toledo women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop is the president of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

She says the video reaffirmed some of the things she has been hearing about inequities between the men’s and women’s tournaments for years.

“I want all those teams to not worry about those things. I want them to worry about winning and enjoying this experience and sad that this was something that came about,” said Cullop. “On the flip side of that, it’s not a bad thing because we’ve now shown a spotlight on something that’s not just this year.”

On Friday, The NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt, apologized for the differences on the weight rooms between the men’s and women’s tournaments.

NCAA leaders address weight room, other amenities in San Antonio: https://t.co/XJrm0njBx4 pic.twitter.com/uvqcQdDALi — NCAA (@NCAA) March 19, 2021

Cullop says she is hopeful that the inequities that have come to light recently will spur the organizers of the men’s and women’s tournaments to work harder to make sure inequities don’t exist going forward.