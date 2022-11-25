State Governors, Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer, place friendly wager on The Game

A local and state-wide favorite, Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg, were part of Governor DeWine's wager in 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines face off once again for their annual rivalry game, better known simply as The Game, on Sunday, November 25th.

Both teams are going into Sunday's game with an undefeated record of 11-0. Only one team will keep that undefeated record, so there's a lot on the line. Besides a winning title in the Big Ten East Division and a shot at the playoffs, plenty of fans have their own wagers.

A couple of note worthy fans with public wagers are Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, and Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. But they're not making monetary bets. Instead, plenty of tasty, state-famous foods, treats, and drinks are being wagered.

On the side of the Buckeyes, quite a few Ohio delicacies are on the line. Governor Whitmer could win Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

On behalf of the Wolverines, Governor Whitmer placed her bet with famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor's ginger ale.

Governor Whitmer seems confident in her home state's team. "After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

Equally confident is Governor DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”