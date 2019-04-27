BEREA, Ohio — MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch WKYC's special live coverage

The Cleveland Browns traded up to select former Louisiana State University cornerback Greedy Williams with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Browns dealt the Nos. 49 and 144 selections to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for No. 46 overall to select Williams.

Over 24 career games in just two years at LSU, Williams registered 71 total tackles, including 49 solo stops and 22 assists, with 1.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, as well as eight interceptions and 19 passes defended.

Williams burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 when he collected six interceptions and 10 passes defended along with 26 solo stops, 12 assists and 38 total tackles.

Those six interceptions ranked first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth in the NCAA.

The New England Patriots traded up to select former with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Patriots dealt the Nos. 56 and 101 picks to Los Angeles in order to select Williams.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Williams registered 119 total tackles, including 95 solo stops and 24 assists with six stops for lost yardage to go along with four interceptions and 25 passes defended.

The Green Bay Packers selected former Mississippi State interior offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

During the 2018 season, Jenkins cleared the way for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 397.4 yards and 3.7 touchdowns per game. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed 145 of his 281 attempts (51.6 percent) for 1,767 yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions behind Jenkins’ blocks.

With the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jenkins clearing a path, Fitzgerald rushed for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns on 221 carries.

The Detroit Lions selected former University of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai with No. 43 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years at Hawaii, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Tavai made 390 total tackles, including 220 solo stops, 170 assists and 41.0 hits behind the line of scrimmage. Tavai added 16.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and three recoveries.

One pick after taking an offensive lineman, the Denver Broncos selected former University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In order to move up to No. 42 and select , the Broncos sent three picks to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In four years as a starter for the Tigers, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Lock completed 883 of his 1,553 attempts (56.9 percent) for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns against 39 interceptions. Additionally, Lock rushed for 437 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries.

During the 2018 season, Lock completed a personal-best 275 passes in 437 attempts (62.9 percent) for 3,498 yards and 28 touchdowns against eight interceptions. That 2018 productivity followed up a 242-completion, 3,964-yard and 44-touchdown junior season in 2017.

The Denver Broncos selected former Kansas State University offensive lineman Dalton Risner with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Risner cleared the way for an offense that averaged 344.7 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 122 of his 208 attempts (58.7 percent) for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. Additionally, running back Barnes rushed for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns on 256 carries behind Risner’s blocks.

The Oakland Raiders selected former Clemson University cornerback Trayvon Martin with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Raiders acquired the pick, as well as a fifth-round selection (No. 158 overall) from the Buffalo Bills after agreeing to move out of the No. 38 spot.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mullen registered 93 total tackles, including 68 solo stops and 25 assists, with 4.5 hits for lost yardage and two sacks. Mullen intercepted four passes, which he returned for 46 yards, along with seven passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Central Michigan University cornerback Sean Bunting with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Bunting registered 104 total tackles, including 72 solo stops and 32 assists, with 3.5 of those hits going for lost yardage. Also, Bunting registered 15 passes defended, four forced fumbles one recovery and nine interceptions, including a career-high five in 2017.

The Buffalo Bills selected former University of Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford with No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

The Bills traded with the Oakland Raiders in order to select . Buffalo sent the Nos. 40 and 158 overall picks in exchange for the No. 38 selection.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pound Ford blocked for a dynamic offense that averaged 570.7 yards and 6.0 touchdowns per game.

In leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, Murray completed 260 of his 377 attempts (69.0 percent) for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. Additionally, Murray rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Behind Ford’s blocks, Murray guided the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, where after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game with a revenge victory over The University of Texas, they battled the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Orange Bowl Semifinal on December 29.

In addition to protecting Murray, Ford cleared the way for running backs Trey Sermon and Kenny Brooks, who combined for 2,003 yards and 25 touchdowns on 283 carries.

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round and selected former University of Mississippi offensive tackle with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Panthers traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to in order to select Little.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Little led the way with 511.3 yards of total offense and 3.8 touchdowns over 12 games with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 266 of his 418 attempts for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Additionally, Ta’amu ran for 342 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries.

Running backs Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard combined for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns on 237 carries.

Former University of South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years with South Carolina, Samuel converted 148 receptions into 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns, including a single-season career best 11 scoring catches during the 2018 season. Additionally, Sameul rushed for 154 yards and seven touchdowns on 25 career carries.

Former University of Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Jaguars traded up in the second round in order to take Taylor.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound Taylor blocked for a Gators offense that averaged 426.8 yards and 4.0 touchdowns per game.

Behind Taylor’s blocks, quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 188 of his 322 attempts for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions and rushed for an additional 350 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries.

Running backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett combined for 1,602 yards and 12 touchdowns on 265 carries.

Former Temple University cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 12 games during his lone season at Temple, Ya-Sin totaled 47 tackles, including 36 solo stops and 11 assists, with two of those hits going for lost yardage. Additionally, Ya-Sin collected two interceptions and defended 12 passes.

Prior to playing for the Owls, Ya-Sin spent three seasons with Presbyterian College, but when the school elected to move from the Football Championship Subdivision to NCAA Division II, he was granted the ability to see other opportunities immediately.

Former University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 20 games in two seasons with the Huskies, Murphy registered 74 total tackles, including 50 solo stops and 24 assists, with 7.0 going for lost yardage, along with one sack. Additionally, Murphy corralled six interceptions, returned those turnovers for 95 yards and one touchdown and defended 20 passes.

During the 2018 season, which ended in a Pacific 12 Conference Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Murphy registered 58 total tackles, including 37 solo stops and 21 assists, with four coming behind the line of scrimmage. Also, Murphy collected four interceptions, which he returned for 78 yards and one touchdown and 13 passes defended.

Day Two of the 2019 NFL Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, as the second and third rounds will follow up what was an exciting, and at times, surprising first round on Thursday night.

With the run on defensive linemen throughout the first round and interior offensive linemen late, some first-round talent slipped into Day Two of the league’s annual selection meeting, namely at cornerback, safety and offensive tackle.

Just like Day One, the Arizona Cardinals will get things started with the No. 1 pick in both the second and third rounds.

Nine of the selections in the second round were acquired through trades and that number could climb as teams see players they covet falling into a tradable position.

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.