SYLVANIA, Ohio — Last Friday, Northview defeated St. John’s in overtime. A come from behind win to advance to the district semifinal.

Rarely does the number one and number two seed play that early, but the Titans thought the Wildcats would be without their top player David Crandall. He was medically cleared to play and came up with two huge goals, but he couldn’t do it alone.

David Crandall is a big part of Northview Hockey, but there are five other guys out on the ice that make them the dominant team they are.

"I think that everyone knows who we are. They know that he does help make us go but we do have some really solid players," said Head Coach Steve Elliot.

Griffin Muir buried the game winning goal in overtime. Tyler Clem came up with huge saves. Jeff Wood had a pair of goals himself. Northview showing that they aren’t a one-man show.

"It definitely showed our character. Everyone thought that St. John's would come out on top, but they know that we are tougher now," said Junior David Crandall.

Crandall played for Northview as a freshman. He played travel hockey last year. He was sitting in the stands during Northview’s district game last season when he got the itch to return.

"I wanted to come back and play with my brothers," said Crandall. "It just means too much to me to let it go. I'd play here any day of the week."

"I still know the exact place I was when standing when he told me. It was that kind of a moment," said Elliot. "He's just a wonderful kid."

Northview thrilled to have him back and ready to make a deep tournament run. They will play Perrysburg in the district semifinal at Tam-O-Shanter on Friday.