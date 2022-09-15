Toledo's Dallas Gant prepared for return to Ohio State

Gant will face his former team on Saturday as the Rockets take on the Buckeyes from Ohio Stadium.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's high school alum Dallas Gant spent four years at Ohio State. Sometimes, change is needed. For Gant, that was the case.

He left during last season and joined his hometown Rockets. Through two games, he's been a really welcome addition to that defense.

Everyone is excited to play Ohio State, but you couldn't blame Gant if he's had an eye on this game for a while.

"If anything, it's exciting. Obviously, it's circled, not just for personal reasons, but I think everyone on this team has it circled," said Gant. "It's a great opportunity to play against a tremendous team. An opportunity to showcase yourself to a national TV. I think it's excitement for most of us and that's what it is for me as well. I've walked through that stadium many times, ran through that stadium many times, so I don't think anything will be different about it. Just coming in on the opposite side is a little different, but it's going to be exciting, and like I said, a great opportunity."

If you're searching for some revenge game or chip on his shoulder, you won't find it here. Gant has said all the right things leading up to this game.

"All those guys, I called my brother at one point so I don't think of any of it as revenge," said Gant. "They're a great team. I think if anything, it's an opportunity. I put those four years behind me, I graduated from there, I moved on and moved here, and I was ready to do whatever I can for this team. I knew that this team was on the schedule. I knew that this day would come."

"It's great to see him playing, certainly wish we was playing for us," said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. "It's not great when you have to go play somebody that was in your program already, but he comes from a great family, a great program. I guess we're all kind of getting used to a little bit of this transfer portal and how it works. I guess this is the real positive side of the transfer portal. An opportunity for someone to go play and so I'm glad he's doing well."