SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lizzie Win made her first splash on the LPGA scene a couple years ago when she was a sponsor’s exemption here in the Marathon Classic.

Last year she earned her way into the tournament, winning Monday’s qualifier.

Now with the coronavirus, she’s hoping she hasn’t played her last round at Seton Hall.

Lizzie went from playing in a tournament a week ago as one of the best Big East golfers, to now hoping that wasn’t her last.

“When I got off the course, my teammate who was playing in front of me told me that classes had been cancelled Wednesday through Friday”

Little did she know that was just the beginning. Fast forward to Thursday’s team meeting and the devastating news that the season was over.

“We were crying. We were devastated. No one could really speak because of what was happening. Especially for the seniors. There are four of us. IT was devastating to know we worked so hard for the last three years and it was just stripped from us. It was probably one of the worst days of my life.”

This year’s Seton Hall women’s golf team was expected to be unstoppable. Now they can’t see that potential through.

“The team that we had going into the Big East was the best Seton Hall has ever had. Three of the top for Big East players were on my team.”

Lizzie had her next six months planned out. From graduation to summer tournaments to trying to turn pro.

“My original plan was to finish big east, play all summer, play here at the Marathon Classic, and go to qualifying school in August.”

Now that is all on hold. Lizzie says if the NCAA does grant senior spring athletes with an extra year of eligibility she will take it and come back to pursue her Masters.

