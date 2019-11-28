COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some traditions know no limits. The Ohio State University community's ritual of crossing out M's on rivalry week is certainly one of them.

For years, the week the Buckeye football team battles the University of Michigan, Buckeye Nation has made sure the letter "M" is nowhere to be found in the campus area.

This time around, fans apparently took that mission to another level.

This is the first rivalry week with the Graduate Columbus hotel booking guests in the Short North near Ohio State's campus. It calls itself "a place to stay for the scarlet and gray."

But the the scarlet and gray weren't too fond of the singular "M" in "Columbus" on the sign outside. It disappeared multiple times, apparently from sports fans prying it off.

Eventually, the hotel decided to replace it entirely with a permanent sign that will always have that dreaded letter crossed out.

"We recently updated the exterior signage at Graduate Columbus permanently to express our Buckeye spirit not only this week but 365 days a year," said Annamarie Moore, general manager of Graduate Columbus.

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor.

