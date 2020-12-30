x
Wisconsin wins Duke's Mayo Bowl, breaks trophy

QB Graham Mertz dropped the crystal trophy while dancing in the locker room
Wisconsin players hoist the trophy following victory over Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. 

Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note. 

The Badgers trailed 21-14 before they intercepted Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, a Charlotte native, on four straight possessions to take control. 

After the game, Mertz was dancing with the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy when he dropped the football-shaped piece of Lenox crystal on top and it shattered on the locker room floor.

The trophy will be replaced for the Badgers.

This was the 19th bowl game in Charlotte, but the first time it was sponsored by Duke's Mayonnaise. 

The Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept. 4, 2021 will feature regional powers Georgia and Clemson.

