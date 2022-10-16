After a historic win against Alabama, one way Vol fans celebrated was by tearing down the goalposts. Two days later, they've raised the money to replace them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a historic win against Alabama Saturday night, one way Vol fans celebrated was by tearing down the goalposts and throwing one in the Tennessee River.

Since then, the University of Tennessee and Danny White, the director of athletics, have asked for donations to install new goalposts for next week's game against UT-Martin.

One day after asking fans to pitch in: the Vols delivered. UT has already raised more than $150,000 -- which was more than it was asking for originally -- and there are still 14 days remaining!

"Wow! The power of Vol Nation shows up once again! Thanks to everyone who supported!" White said.

Nearly 3,000 donors with Big Orange Volunteer Spirit pitched in to replace the lost goalposts. UT will install a pair of backup posts it had saved for just such an occasion, and the money will help pay for a new set of backups (which thankfully won't be needed if the No. 3 Vols take down No. 1 Georgia on November 5 -- that's a road game).