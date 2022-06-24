University of Findlay unveils new indoor golf center

The 4,000-square-foot facility will allow the men's and women's golf teams to practice year-round.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new indoor golf facility aims to continue a legacy of success for the University of Findlay golf program.

The University of Findlay unveiled its new Beall Oilers Golf Center Friday on Main Street. The 4,000-square-foot privately funded facility will be used by the men's & women's golf teams as a practice facility year-round.

And especially during the months where it's impossible to practice at a local golf course.

"This is the worst spring we've had in northwest Ohio as far as getting outside," UF men's and women's golf coach Dominic Guarnieri said. "Our women's team, we figured it out, practiced or played outside in Findlay eight times, from January to May."

Brant Rhoad is a former UF golfer who donated to the project.

"We've got Findlay Country Club, which is one of the premiere country clubs in the area," he said. "But now we need a place where players can play 12 months out of the year."

But it's not just for practicing. The players lounge will also serve as a second home for many of these student athletes.

"We can go into the players lounge to watch TV, do homework, come out to practice in between classes," senior Jill Schmitmeyer said. "So it's really a game changer."

Along with allowing these current players to be able to work on their game 365 days a year, folks are also expecting this facility to act as great recruiting tool for future players.

"I told coach that if this was here when I came here - not that it took me a long time to make my decision - but I said I probably would have committed on the spot," Schmitmeyer said.

Rhoad agrees the new facility will help in more ways than one.

"We don't generally compete with the Kent States and the Ohio States of the world, but I think as far as facilities go, we can compete with anybody," he said.