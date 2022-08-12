Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan

The Rockets picked up a huge non-conference win, beating the nationally ranked Wolverines 71-68.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday.

The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.

Q4 | 13.6



Toledo 69

Michigan 68



𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗜 𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗭 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗‼️



📺 (BTN+) https://t.co/h6TfkRonPd

📊 https://t.co/u7wJ6Kxuq9 pic.twitter.com/o1BDAAojBy — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) December 9, 2022

Sophia Wiard had a team-high 15 points, Nan Garcia added 14 points off the bench, Quinesha Lockett had 12 points and Khera Goss finished with 11 points for the Rockets.

ROCKETS WIN‼️



TOLEDO TAKES DOWN #14 MICHIGAN, 71-68‼️ pic.twitter.com/DW85ck5hFN — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) December 9, 2022

The last time the Rockets beat a ranked team on the road was in 1996.

The Rockets now extend their road game winning streak to 14, which is currently the longest active mark in the nation.