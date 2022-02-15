Toledo swimmer goes from Stage IV cancer patient to Division I athlete

"She's definitely inspirational,” said Toledo Head Coach Brie Globig. “She has a lot of grit. She's a hard worker. She's had to overcome so many obstacles that most people don't have to and she still has such a positive attitude. She just makes the most out of every practice and every competition that she's in."



Back in 2014, Walrond was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma. The Fort Wayne native spent her days in an Indianapolis hospital going through chemotherapy and wondering about her future in the pool.



"It's the feeling of the side effects, it's the mentality that you have to go through, it's the thinking of, 'what's going to happen after this?'” said Walrond. “It's the thoughts of 'why me? Why is this happening to me? What's going to happen after this?' That's the hardest part, I think."



The same determination that Walrond shows in the pool, she showed in her fight against cancer. Throughout her battle, she never lost her passion for the sport.



"When I got diagnosed, I never stopped swimming through treatments and all of my doctors were very surprised,” said Walrond. “My hemoglobin was tanked. All my levels were tanked. But I think that is one of the main reasons that I got through the treatment the way I did was my body was so strong."



Just a few years ago, the dream of being a Division I athlete was simply that: a dream. But now it's a reality, and she's defied the odds all along the process.



"When I think about going from a Stage IV cancer patient to being a Division I athlete, I think that sounds crazy,” said Walrond. “I don't really know how to explain it. I really think it's your mentality that gets you through it and it's your support system that gets you through it. You just have to think positively and you just can't stop. If it makes you happy, you've gotta keep doing it."