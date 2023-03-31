Robyn Fralick leaves BGSU for Michigan State

The Michigan-native led the Falcons to 31 wins this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University women's basketball team is looking for a new coach following a historic season.

Robyn Fralick was named the new head coach at Michigan State Friday, the school announced. Fralick, who grew up just miles from the MSU campus, had been linked to the job for several days.

"We extend our best wishes to Robyn and the Fralick family on their new venture," BGSU athletic director Derek van der Merwe said in a statement. "Since joining Bowling Green in 2018, Robyn has been an invaluable asset to the women's basketball program. ... She has transformed the student-athletes she mentored and coached. It has been an honor to work alongside her."

van der Merwe said a national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

Fralick led the Falcons to a record of 31-7 this season and tied the school and Mid-American Conference record for wins in a single season. BGSU advanced to the semifinals of the WNIT before losing to Columbia this week.

Fralick had this to say on Twitter:

A letter from Coach Fralick to Falcon Nation: pic.twitter.com/j9uRXhJOid — BGSU Athletics (@BGathletics) March 31, 2023

Fralick was 88-73 in her five seasons at Bowling Green, including 69-31 the last three years. Prior to BG, Fralick was the head coach at Division II Ashland where her teams went 104-3 in three seasons.

Fralick takes over at Michigan State for Suzy Merchant, who stepped down earlier this month due to health reasons.

"This is a great day for Spartan women's basketball as we welcome Robyn Fralick to our Spartan Family," MSU athletic director Alan Haller said. "Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success. Beyond that, Robyn possesses the ability to connect individually with student-athletes in order to maximize their abilities, while also bringing everyone together to create team success."