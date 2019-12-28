SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson has a chance to buck a College Football Playoff trend.

In the five-year history of the CFP, only two of the 10 semifinal games have been decided by fewer than 10 points.

The unbeaten Buckeyes and undefeated Tigers make this semifinal feel like a championship game. Clemson is the defending national champ riding a 28-game winning streak and with the nation's top defense.

Ohio State has won 19 straight and leads the country in scoring.

