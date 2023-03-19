ALL CLEAR | Man with a knife sparks Michigan State campus alert

The Michigan State University Police sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon about a person seen on campus armed with a knife. He was later found and arrested.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police have issued an "all clear" after they sent out a shelter-in-place notice regarding a person spotted with a knife on campus Wednesday.

Just before 1 p.m., MSU authorities said someone reported seeing a man armed with a knife near West Circle Drive. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat, police said.

At the time, authorities said anyone in the area should secure-in-place.

He was last seen in the area of Grand River and Ramp 6 but around 1:20 p.m., East Lansing Police found the person downtown and took him into custody.

There is no longer a threat to campus, MSU Police said, and no one was hurt.

This comes about a month after a gunman opened fire on campus, killing three and wounding five students.

UPDATE: The suspect was located in downtown East Lansing by @EastLansingPD and is in law enforcement custody. There is no longer a threat to campus. There is no need to shelter-in-place. pic.twitter.com/MhJgIEsghc — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

