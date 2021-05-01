Report: College Football Playoff Championship Game could be delayed due to Ohio State COVID-19 concerns

As next week's College Football Playoff Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State approaches, there are now concerns about the game happening as scheduled.

According to a report from AL.com, "there are concerns related to Ohio State’s player availability for the game, according to sources, setting up a massive decision less than a week from when the game is scheduled to kick off in Miami." Per the report, Ohio State has informed "key parties" involved that it could be missing a position group for the game as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and related protocols.