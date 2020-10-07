Ohio State players support #IWantASeason, encourage use of masks

Earlier this week, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a new initiative aimed at ensuring that a fall sports season will happen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
And when it comes to the #IWantASeason campaign, which is intended for athletes, coaches and fans to take to social media to encourage others to wear masks and practice physical distancing, Husted would be hard-pressed to find a better advocate than the Ohio State football team.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day posted a video encouraging others to do their part and wear a mask. On Friday, several Ohio State players -- including star quarterback Justin Fields and former defensive end Chase Young -- did the same, sharing mini hype videos with a simple message: If you want to see them perform this fall, you're going to have to do your part to help the cause.
The posts from Ohio State players and coaches comes two days after the university temporarily paused its offseason workouts for all sports after a number of athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports in order to ensure future flexibility.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call on Thursday night, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he's worried a 2020 season may not ultimately occur.
"I am very concerned," Smith said during the call. "I used to be cautiously optimistic but I’m not even there now."