Ohio State players support #IWantASeason, encourage use of masks

Ohio State players and coaches have taken to social media to support the #IWantASeason initiative, which encourages the use of masks and physical distancing.

Earlier this week, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a new initiative aimed at ensuring that a fall sports season will happen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And when it comes to the #IWantASeason campaign, which is intended for athletes, coaches and fans to take to social media to encourage others to wear masks and practice physical distancing, Husted would be hard-pressed to find a better advocate than the Ohio State football team.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day posted a video encouraging others to do their part and wear a mask. On Friday, several Ohio State players -- including star quarterback Justin Fields and former defensive end Chase Young -- did the same, sharing mini hype videos with a simple message: If you want to see them perform this fall, you're going to have to do your part to help the cause.

Let’s do our best to protect ourselves and others! #IWantASeason pic.twitter.com/Vk3ldPQv6K — Justin Fields (@justnfields) July 10, 2020

The posts from Ohio State players and coaches comes two days after the university temporarily paused its offseason workouts for all sports after a number of athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports in order to ensure future flexibility.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call on Thursday night, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he's worried a 2020 season may not ultimately occur.