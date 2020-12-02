COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have been dismissed from the Ohio State football program after being charged with rape and kidnapping.

In a statement, head coach Ryan Day said he will not comment on the criminal charges, but “it is clear they did not live up to the program's standards or expectations.”

You can read Day's full statement below:

I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.