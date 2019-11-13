COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.
Ohio State was ranked No. 1 in the first rankings put out but fell one spot as LSU took the top spot after they defeated No. 3 Alabama.
Clemson and Georgia joined the Buckeyes and Tigers are the four playoff teams.
Ohio State will be on the road Saturday afternoon at Rutgers.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 12, 2019)
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Texas
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Navy
- Kansas State
- Appalachian State
