COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 in the first rankings put out but fell one spot as LSU took the top spot after they defeated No. 3 Alabama.

Clemson and Georgia joined the Buckeyes and Tigers are the four playoff teams.

Ohio State will be on the road Saturday afternoon at Rutgers.

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 12, 2019)

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Oregon
  7. Utah
  8. Minnesota
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Florida
  12. Auburn
  13. Baylor
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Michigan
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Memphis
  19. Texas
  20. Iowa
  21. Boise State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Navy
  24. Kansas State
  25. Appalachian State

