COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 in the first rankings put out but fell one spot as LSU took the top spot after they defeated No. 3 Alabama.

Clemson and Georgia joined the Buckeyes and Tigers are the four playoff teams.

Ohio State will be on the road Saturday afternoon at Rutgers.

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 12, 2019)

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Utah Minnesota Penn State Oklahoma Florida Auburn Baylor Wisconsin Michigan Notre Dame Cincinnati Memphis Texas Iowa Boise State Oklahoma State Navy Kansas State Appalachian State

