GoFundMe for 20-year-old MSU victim raises over $300k in just eight hours

20-year-old international student John Hao from China was shot in the back, and is now paralyzed from the chest down.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — More than $300,000 has been raised in support of one of the five students left critically injured after the Michigan State University mass shooting on Feb. 13, with over 9,000 donations.

20-year-old John Hao is an international student from China who attends MSU, and hopes to one day get a career in sports management.

But things have come to a devastating halt after a man opened fire at Berkey Hall on a Monday night.

The incident left Hao shot in the back, with four others also in critical condition. Three more students have died.

Hao is still hospitalized, and he and his family have since learned that the bullet severed his spinal cord (t7-t8) and critically injured his lungs. This will leave him paralyzed from the chest down.

Currently, a breathing tube has been inserted into his lungs to help him out.

But due to COVID-19, his family has already been dealing with financial stress, so a close friend, Argent Qian, organized a GoFundMe, calling for help from the Spartan community.

The community Hao is heavily involved in, including being a leader in a student organization.

"I am reaching out to you to help him achieve the life he deserves," Qian says on the page.

Sports isn't the only thing Hao enjoys, despite his favorite player being NBA star James Harden, and attending all the Detroit Pistons' home games.

He also loves going to state parks to look at the stars, and dreams of one day travelling the globe.

There's hope he can still achieve that, just in a different way.

And with only being live for eight hours since this is being reported by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, over $312,000 has been raised from their $230,000 goal.

The ability to donate has been disabled at the nine hour mark with $350,324 raised, but you can still find Hao's GoFundMe here to learn more about his story.

