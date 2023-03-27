911 calls showcase chaos unfolding during mass shooting on Michigan State's campus, how dispatchers handled it all

The audio details the harrowing moments inside Berkey Hall where part of the shooting happened and how 911 dispatchers fielded the influx of emergency calls.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — WARNING: The audio and content in the video player above may not be suitable for all listeners. Listener discretion is advised.

Through a public records request, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained a portion of 911 calls that students and others inside Berkey Hall made to dispatchers.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae fired shots in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five.

The violence claimed the lives of 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser. The University said all three will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees in their field of study.

Four of the students injured are now recovering outside of the hospital, while one remains hospitalized.

"The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) would like to sincerely thank all the law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies that responded to campus during the active violence incident on Feb. 13, 2023," said the department, which recently announced Chris Rozman to take over as chief.

"In total, 44 law enforcement and 28 fire/EMS agencies responded. Many of the following agencies came to campus to provide life-saving measures without question and without being asked. MSU DPPS is grateful for the partnerships and collaboration throughout the first responder community."

Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Ingham County dispatchers fielded 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 911 calls.

This is equal to about 2.5 days' worth of calls dispatchers usually get.

Police officers had 3,136 radio "push to talks" with dispatchers. "Push to talk" is the way a police officer communicates with a dispatcher on their two-way radio system.

This is equal to about 2.5 days' worth of calls dispatchers usually get.

Michigan state lawmakers recently passed an 11-bill gun reform package. Lawmakers are set to take on the rest of this legislation in April.

The passage of the bills comes just over a month after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Related Articles MSU Police release note found on shooter, offer more detailed timeline of violence

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.