MSU fires head football coach Mel Tucker

He is accused of misconduct by activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. The university cited a breach of his contract as part of the firing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University terminated head football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million, 10-year contract Tuesday after the school says his behavior brought "public disrespect, contempt and ridicule."

Last week, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller told Mel Tucker he would be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

On Monday, Tucker's attorneys sent a 25-page response to the intent to terminate detailing why he should keep his job.

Haller, with the support of MSU's interim president and the board of trustees, agreed that his response wasn't enough to convince them.

"Simply put, the response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice," Haller said in a letter addressed to Mel Tucker Wednesday.

"Instead, the 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from your attorney and a 13-page 'expert report,' provides a litany of excuses for your inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice."

The school said they are parting ways with Tucker for "his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude."

You can read the full letter sent to Tucker here:

The university is still investigating who leaked the name of the woman who filed the complaint against Tucker.

Acting Head Football Coach Harlon Barnett is being named interim head coach. This will be subject to board approval during its October meeting.

