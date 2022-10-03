Mike O'Brien enjoying historic final ride as University of Toledo athletic director

O'Brien has been in charge of Rocket athletics for 20 years and is hoping in his final days he will see the Toledo men and women in the NCAA tournament.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien is nearing the end of his 20-year career in charge of Rocket athletics.

"It's starting to sink in," said O'Brien. "I have a lot of business going on now with the NCAA, but it'll probably hit me a little bit more in April when it is the last month."

Over the last two decades, O’Brien has made the UT athletic department as good as anyone in the Mid-American Conference.

"Had a lot of success. Academically, competitively," said O'Brien "We've had a great run. I'm so proud of this program that we've created, and I say, 'We.' I could list the games and all the other achievements but it's been a wonderful time."

Before his time as athletic director is done, O’Brien has one last major duty to fulfill. He’s part of the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee and is hoping to see the Rockets in the bracket this weekend.

"It's been unbelievable. A career highlight to be very honest because it's so prestigious," said O'Brien. "I've found out the intensity of certain fanbases when their name doesn't appear on Selection Sunday or they're seeded differently than they would hope."