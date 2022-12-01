Reports: Michigan's Blake Corum having knee surgery, will miss rest of year

Corum was having one of the best seasons in school history with over 1,400 yards rushing.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan star running back Blake Corum will have surgery on his injured knee and miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported Thursday afternoon by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Corum hurt his knee in the second half against Illinois on Nov. 19. He suited up for last week's 45-23 win over Ohio State, but logged just two carries for 6 yards and spent the rest of the game on the sideline.

Corum turned in one of the best seasons for a running back in Michigan history in 2022. The junior ran the ball 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was named a finalist this week for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back.

Corum has one year of eligibility remaining, but is expected to declare for the NFL draft.

The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), ranked No. 2 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, will turn to running backs Donovan Edwards and C.J. Stokes. Edwards ran 22 times against Ohio State for 216 yards and two scores - from 75 and 85 yards out.

Michigan plays Purdue (8-4, 6-3) Saturday in the Big Ten championship game.