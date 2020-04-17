TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo men’s basketball guard Marreon Jackson announced that he will be removing his name from the NBA Draft and will be returning for his senior season.

“I just want to say to all our fans that I’m back, and we have unfinished business,” Jackson said. “Even though I wasn’t able to visit any NBA teams for workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was able to gain more insight about what I need to do to play in the NBA. Now I’m going to continue working hard to reach that goal and bring Rocket fans a MAC Championship.”

“I have had a great deal of conversation and dialogue with Marreon throughout this process, and we are certainly thrilled to have him back to lead our program next season,” said Toledo men’s basketball head coach Tod Kowalczyk.

Jackson will be entering his final year with the Rockets. He averaged a team-high 19.8 points per game and led the team in free throw percentage, free throws made, free throws attempted, as well as points and assists.

