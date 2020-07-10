MAC announces football schedule, kicking off with Battle of I-75

The trimmed-down 6-game season will start Wednesday, Nov. 4 and end Saturday, Dec. 12, with the championship at Ford Field on Dec. 18.

OHIO, USA — The MAC season kicks off with a bang with the Battle of I-75, as the Toledo Rockets will host the Bowling Green Falcons in week one.

The trimmed-down season will start Wednesday, Nov. 4 and end Saturday, Dec. 12, with the championship game between the top teams in the east and west divisions slated for Friday, Dec. 18 at Ford Field.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any games in person, with finalized game times and a television schedule to be announced at a later date.

The Toledo Rockets schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Bowling Green at Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Toledo at Western Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 18 - Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 28 - Ball State at Toledo

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Toledo at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Central Michigan at Toledo

The Bowling Green Falcons schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Bowling Green at Toledo

Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Kent State at Bowling Green

Tuesday, Nov. 17 - Buffalo at Bowling Green

Saturday, Nov. 28 - Bowling Green at Ohio

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Bowling Green at Akron

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Miami at Bowling Green

In September, MAC presidents voted to for a six game schedule with in-conference match-ups only.