MAC announces football schedule, kicking off with Battle of I-75

OHIO, USA — The MAC season kicks off with a bang with the Battle of I-75, as the Toledo Rockets will host the Bowling Green Falcons in week one.
The trimmed-down season will start Wednesday, Nov. 4 and end Saturday, Dec. 12, with the championship game between the top teams in the east and west divisions slated for Friday, Dec. 18 at Ford Field.
Fans will not be allowed to attend any games in person, with finalized game times and a television schedule to be announced at a later date.
The Toledo Rockets schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Bowling Green at Toledo
Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Toledo at Western Michigan
Wednesday, Nov. 18 - Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 28 - Ball State at Toledo
Saturday, Dec. 5 - Toledo at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 12 - Central Michigan at Toledo
The Bowling Green Falcons schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Bowling Green at Toledo
Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Kent State at Bowling Green
Tuesday, Nov. 17 - Buffalo at Bowling Green
Saturday, Nov. 28 - Bowling Green at Ohio
Saturday, Dec. 5 - Bowling Green at Akron
Saturday, Dec. 12 - Miami at Bowling Green
In September, MAC presidents voted to for a six game schedule with in-conference match-ups only.