After MAC surrenders to pandemic, will other leagues follow?

The Mid-American Conference has become the first league at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season, surrendering to the pandemic that is threatening to halt the entire sport.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference schedules.

Without them, the strain became too much of trying to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic.

The question now is whether bigger conferences follow? One MAC athletic director says he would be shocked if it didn't happen.

