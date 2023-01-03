MAC announces 2023 football schedules; Toledo and Bowling Green State to meet Nov. 14

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University football teams will once again meet on a weekday night in 2023.
The Mid-American Conference released schedules for all teams Wednesday. The Battle of I-75 will commence in the middle of the work week for the fourth year in a row as the Rockets and Falcons will face off Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Defending MAC champion Toledo opens the season at Illinois. UT ends the season with a pair of road games at BGSU and Central Michigan.
The Falcons start the season at Liberty and will also travel to Michigan and Georgia Tech in the first month of the season. They begin MAC play at home against Eastern Michigan in their second game of the season.
Full schedules for both teams are below.
Toledo Rockets
Sept. 2: at Illinois
Sept. 9: vs. Texas Southern
Sept. 16: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 23: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 30: vs. Northern Illinois
Oct. 7: at Massachusetts
Oct. 14: at Ball State
Oct. 21: at Miami (OH)
Oct. 31: vs. Buffalo
Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Michigan
Nov. 14: at Bowling Green
Nov. 24: at Central Michigan
Dec. 2: MAC Championship
Bowling Green State Falcons
Sept. 2: at Liberty
Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16: at Michigan
Sept. 23: vs. Ohio
Sept. 30: at Georgia tech
Oct. 7: at Miami (OH)
Oct. 14: at Buffalo
Oct. 21: vs. Akron
Nov. 1: vs. Ball State
Nov. 8: at Kent State
Nov. 14: vs. Toledo
Nov. 21: at Western Michigan
Dec. 2: MAC Championship
