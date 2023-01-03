MAC announces 2023 football schedules; Toledo and Bowling Green State to meet Nov. 14

This is the fourth year in a row UT and BGSU will play on a weeknight in November.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University football teams will once again meet on a weekday night in 2023.

The Mid-American Conference released schedules for all teams Wednesday. The Battle of I-75 will commence in the middle of the work week for the fourth year in a row as the Rockets and Falcons will face off Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Defending MAC champion Toledo opens the season at Illinois. UT ends the season with a pair of road games at BGSU and Central Michigan.

The Falcons start the season at Liberty and will also travel to Michigan and Georgia Tech in the first month of the season. They begin MAC play at home against Eastern Michigan in their second game of the season.

Full schedules for both teams are below.

Toledo Rockets

Sept. 2: at Illinois

Sept. 9: vs. Texas Southern

Sept. 16: vs. San Jose State

Sept. 23: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 30: vs. Northern Illinois

Oct. 7: at Massachusetts

Oct. 14: at Ball State

Oct. 21: at Miami (OH)

Oct. 31: vs. Buffalo

Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Michigan

Nov. 14: at Bowling Green

Nov. 24: at Central Michigan

Dec. 2: MAC Championship

Bowling Green State Falcons

Sept. 2: at Liberty

Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16: at Michigan

Sept. 23: vs. Ohio

Sept. 30: at Georgia tech

Oct. 7: at Miami (OH)

Oct. 14: at Buffalo

Oct. 21: vs. Akron

Nov. 1: vs. Ball State

Nov. 8: at Kent State

Nov. 14: vs. Toledo

Nov. 21: at Western Michigan

Dec. 2: MAC Championship