Kurt Schumacher, former Lorain football star and Ohio State All-American, dies at 70

As a left tackle under Woody Hayes, Schumacher helped pave the way for Archie Griffin's first Heisman Trophy in 1974. He later spent four seasons in the NFL.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Kurt Schumacher, who shined on both the high school football fields of Greater Cleveland as well as the turf of the Horseshoe, has died at the age of 70.

In an online obituary, Schumacher's family confirmed he passed away last Friday in North Carolina. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Cleveland, Schumacher starred for Lorain under longtime head coach Doug Thompson before committing to play for Woody Hayes at Ohio State in 1971. He was a two-year starter at left tackle as a junior and senior, and during that stretch the Buckeyes posted a 20-2-1 record with two Big Ten titles and a Rose Bowl victory.

In 1974, Schumacher earned first-team All-America honors from the coaches, writers, UPI, and Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also one of the leaders on an offensive line that paved the way for the first of Archie Griffin's two consecutive Heisman Trophies.

After graduation, Schumacher was a first-round NFL draft pick by New Orleans, and went on to start a total of 20 games in the league across four seasons with the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then shifted to a business career that spanned four decades, including a six-year stint running his own business.

Schumacher is survived by his wife Jackie, two children, and five grandchildren. Funeral services will take place in North Carolina, and well-wishers are asked to honor his memory by donating to the Mr. Mo Project, a senior dog rescue charity.

Related Articles WATCH: Ryan Day discusses upcoming matchup against Maryland in weekly press conference