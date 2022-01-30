x
College

No. 16 Ohio State men's basketball falls to Purdue 81-78 on last-second 3

The Buckeyes fought back from 20 points down in the second half, but came up just short.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the game winning shot over Ohio State guard Eugene Brown III (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Purdue won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State for an 81-78 victory.

The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell's 3 with 25.3 seconds to go. After a timeout, Ivey freed himself up for the winning shot right in front the Boilermakers bench.

The sophomore Ivey, who also vanquished OSU with a buzzer-beater last season, finished with 21 points and Zach Edey added 20 for the Boilermakers. Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) has won three straight and six of seven.

Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead the Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The team shot a solid 46% from the field (including 52% in the second half), but made just 31% of their 3-point attempts.

Now fifth in the Big Ten, Ohio State will get a few days off before hosting Iowa Thursday night in Columbus.

