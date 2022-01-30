No. 16 Ohio State men's basketball falls to Purdue 81-78 on last-second 3

The Buckeyes fought back from 20 points down in the second half, but came up just short.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State for an 81-78 victory.

The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell's 3 with 25.3 seconds to go. After a timeout, Ivey freed himself up for the winning shot right in front the Boilermakers bench.

The sophomore Ivey, who also vanquished OSU with a buzzer-beater last season, finished with 21 points and Zach Edey added 20 for the Boilermakers. Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) has won three straight and six of seven.

Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead the Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The team shot a solid 46% from the field (including 52% in the second half), but made just 31% of their 3-point attempts.

Now fifth in the Big Ten, Ohio State will get a few days off before hosting Iowa Thursday night in Columbus.

