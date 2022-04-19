Pike off to hot start for Toledo baseball

Garret Pike, an Anthony Wayne grad, was named Mid-American Conference Co-Player of the Week for the Rockets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last year as a senior at Anthony Wayne, Garret Pike was named the Ohio Baseball Player of the Year.

Since he stepped foot on campus at the University of Toledo, he picked right up where his high school career left off.

Pike was named MAC Co-Player of the Week after he hit .625 in a four-game stretch against Kent State. He reached base multiple times in each of the four games against the Flashes.

"I think that I got a lot of support from the older guys that helped me out in the fall and make me feel comfortable," said Pike. "If I just stick to what I'm doing hitting-wise, everything should be alright. Even if I have downs, I know I can get out of it and be alright."

"He's got a really good demeanor. He doesn't get too high or too low," said head coach Rob Reinstetle. "To be honest with you, he's got an unbelievable baseball IQ. He really understands the game at a very, very high level which is not normal for a lot of freshmen. He's just a good all-around ballplayer."

Pike and the Rockets return home this weekend to play Eastern Michigan for four straight days.