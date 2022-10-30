KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former NFL player left a generous tip at a Knoxville IHOP on Saturday ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Kentucky.
Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip for his $14.29 meal at the IHOP located on Merchants Center Blvd.
He was in town to catch the football game with his daughter.
Ochocinco tweeted, "Proverbs 11:25 (Knox edition)" along with a photo of the receipt. On the receipt, Ochocinco wrote, "It's my first time in the 'ville. Going to the game tonight but I don't know the Rocky Top song," followed by a drawing of a frowning face.