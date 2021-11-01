Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine makes national championship game bet with Alabama governor

Ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff Championship Game, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made a friendly wager with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Jan. 7, 2021.

Sports gambling may not currently be legal in either Ohio or Alabama. But that didn't stop the state's governors from making a bet ahead of Monday night's College Football Championship Game between Ohio State and Alabama.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that he and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have made a "friendly wager" on Monday night's title game. The details of the bet: If the Crimson Tide wins, DeWine will send Ivey Bahama Mamas and Buckeye Cream Puffs from the Columbus restaurant Schmidt's. Meanwhile, if the Buckeyes win, Ivey will send DeWine a "prize pack" from Conecuh Sausage in Evergreen, Alabama.

I’m having a friendly wager with Alabama @GovernorKayIvey for tonight’s #NationalChampionship game. I’ll be wagering @SchmidtsCbus famous Bahama Mamas and Buckeye Cream Puffs. @FranDeWine and I love getting them at the @OhioStateFair. Let’s go @OhioStateFB! #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/bKszWVeB0p — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 11, 2021

To raise the stakes on tonight’s #NationalChampionship game, I’m wagering a @ConecuhSausage prize pack in a friendly competition with @GovMikeDeWine. As much as I would love to share these yummy #MadeinAL products, I hope @AlabamaFTBL gets the W. Let’s go, BAMA! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/qDbiRWxNaF — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 11, 2021

The third-ranked Buckeyes enter Monday night's championship matchup following their 49-28 victory over No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semifinal on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, No. 1 Alabama advanced to the title game after beating No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl semifinal.